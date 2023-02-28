IO Interactive confirms fantasy RPG

It's been close to two years since we started to hear rumblings about IO Interactive making a fantasy RPG, but the studio most known for the Hitman franchise has never given a real confirmation of this. The closest we've come was when Michael Vogt gave an extremely vague comment about it last month...until now.

IO Interactive confirms it's making an online fantasy RPG. Sadly, that's also the only noteworthy thing we're told about it, as the project is still in such an early phase that the teams are looking for a senior game designer, lead environment artists, senior combat designer and other top positions.

Still, it's very cool to officially know IO is really stretching its wings by venturing into a completely new genre, especially when we're also treated to the first concept art seen below.