IO Interactive asks users to stop pressing F5 on its Hitman 3 progression carry over site

Hitman 3 launched yesterday, and as one of the year's first AAA releases, we thought it was pretty good (you can check out our review here). But, the launch didn't go without issues, as the IO Interactive Account site that is responsible for carrying over the progression of previous Hitman games to Hitman 3 has broken already. And users have taken to spamming F5 in the hopes it will return soon, leading IO to issue a response on social media.

"We're hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover," read the tweet before continuing saying: "We'll tell you when it's fully operational again. Please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site. We want it back up and running just as much as you do. Thanks!"

The IO Interactive Account site progression carry over system was created so that Hitman 3 owners can bring all of their previous Hitman experiences into one easy to access title. However, the whole system has seen issues, not just with people moving progression from other versions of Hitman and Hitman 2, but also since Steam owners of the previous games are currently lacking a way to bring their locations to Hitman 3 - even though IO has recently issued a statement detailing their plans to rectify that.

The issues plaguing the current progression carry over system does only impact player progression however, as owners of the other Hitman titles can simply play the other locations provided they own them on similar platforms / storefronts. Steam users will be happy to know that the progression carry over will move your data from previous games to the Epic Games Store exclusive Hitman 3 - or at least it will when it is working.