IO Interactive announces plans to develop and independently fund Project Fantasy

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When it was revealed that IO Interactive had lost its publishing and funding partner for the upcoming title Project Fantasy, which was confirmed to be Xbox ahead of its massive "reset" initiative, many started to wonder how the Danish developer would be approaching getting the title over the line.

Now, in a new social media post, IOI has announced that it plans to independently fund Project Fantasy and continue to complete development without a partner's backing. This will be happening "amongst our other projects", which is a decision that will lead to some other enormous changes at the wider developer.

IOI has decided to focus on the "success of our main internal core titles instead of external projects and potential mobile game derivatives," and on top of this, the Danish company will be closing down its Istanbul studio and laying off the staff who worked at the office.

The developer adds: "Our immediate focus is on supporting those affected as best we can through this period. If you are aware of any opportunities within your network, we would be genuinely grateful for any support you can offer to any of the talented people across IOI who might be looking for new opportunities."

It signs off by claiming this layoff round and studio closure decision are "necessary decisions, in order to retain the long-term future of IO Interactive as one of the very few fully independent AAA developer and publisher, as well as to give Project Fantasy the best possible foundation to succeed under our own passion and direction."

As per Project Fantasy, expect "a game, a world, and an IP that we are wholly committed to, and we cannot wait to share the love with you."