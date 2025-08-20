inZOI's first DLC takes you on a free island getaway

HQ

If you appreciate islands and cats, chances are you'll enjoy the latest downloadable expansion for inZOI. The update is completely free and gives your characters the chance to live the good life at a holiday resort.

Here's what Inzoi Studio says about the update:

"inZOI: Island Getaway is inZOI's first official DLC. Swim and snorkel in Cahaya's crystal-clear waters, where vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, and dolphins await. Unwind at a resort with a variety of relaxing and recreational activities."

The trailer was shown at Gamescom and gives players a first taste of the sunny expansion. inZOI is currently available in Early Access on PC and PS5, while Island Getaway will officially launch on August 20.

Do you play inZOI, and what's your impression of the game so far?