inZOI unseats Hollow Knight: Silksong as most wishlisted game on Steam

Keep an eye out for what's coming later this week, because it's possible that the next big thing in Korean development has arrived quietly and we didn't see it coming. Well, maybe we did, because we've been playing InZOI, Krafton's contender to EA's life sim hegemony with The Sims, for a few days now.

And while we're preparing some impressions of the Early Access that kicks off on March 28th, today we get the news that InZOI has overtaken Hollow Knight: Silksong as the most wishlisted game on Steam. Not that that's an immediate reason to throw the confetti, but it looks like expectations are pretty good. Its companion app, inZOI Studio, which is available now (and free) is also among the most popular on Valve's platform right now.

If you want to find out more about inZOI before our Early Access impressions arrive, check out the trailer below.