inZOI, Krafton's life simulator that aims to take on The Sims, reveals its PC requirements

We are approaching the Early Access launch of inZOI, the life simulator that Krafton is preparing, and that we will soon be able to enjoy on PC. Well, we hope to enjoy it, because its PC requirements have just come to light, and it's clear that it will be a technically demanding game, even on Mïnimum settings.

As you can see in the image below, inZONE requires as Recommended an i7 12700K processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, among other things. On High setting it will be 32GB of RAM and an RTX 4080. And the downside is that it won't allow many concessions on Minimum settings either, requiring a base of 12GB of RAM, an Nvidia 2060 GPU and a 10400 CPU or equivalent.

These aren't exactly mainstream configurations among today's PC gamer base, especially if we take Steam's annual gamer hardware survey, where a majority of gamers have yet to make the leap from the Nvidia 1000 series...

A trailer with a graphical comparison between the performance modes has also been unveiled, which you can watch below.