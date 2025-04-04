InZOI becomes a 'million seller' in its first days in Early Access

HQ

Although its PC play requirements are quite demanding, there's no doubt that inZOI was the answer many gamers were looking for in the lifesim niche that EA's The Sims franchise has dominated unchallenged for decades. In fact, the title has had quite a popular start to its Early Access launch, and Krafton has just announced that inZOI has surpassed one million copies sold in less than a week.

It still has a long way to go before the full release, and while we liked it, we made some suggestions in our Early Access review to make it better. But there is no doubt that if they pay attention to their growing community, we will surely see more successes from inZOI in the near future.