Inxile shows off co-op in the Wasteland

Wasteland 3 is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in just a couple of days, on August 28, and when it does arrive it'll do so with a co-op mode that we've not seen in this particular series before. A new trailer sent over by Inxile last night shows off the new feature, and gives us a bit of insight into how it works.

In a nutshell, playing co-op splits your ranger squad in half. You can choose to play together or head off on your own, catching up later. Apparently, the cause and effect based gameplay carries over in this mode and it's possible that "you can really screw each other over if you choose not to consult with your partner in crime," so it's a good idea to keep talking.

Players can jump into a game with a friend, or hit the lobbies looking for a new co-op buddy if required, and you can progress your own game without your buddy, so no need to wait around for them if they're busy and you're not. Check it out in the new co-op trailer below.