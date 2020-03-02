Inxile shares new Wasteland 3 key art

This really is the season of Wasteland, with the Remastered first game launching last week for PC and Xbox One (it's included with Game Pass) and Wasteland 3 coming in May for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (also included with Game Pass). And with the remaster released, Inxile Entertainment is now shifting its focus over to the upcoming third game in the series.

Evidence of the change came just before the weekend when the studio posted new key art from the game on Twitter. Check out the really cool picture below, and head this way for our interview with studio chief Brian Fargo if you want to know more about Wasteland.