Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Wasteland 3

Inxile shares new Wasteland 3 key art

Hot-on-the-heels of the remastered original, Inxile has shared some key art for the upcoming third game.

This really is the season of Wasteland, with the Remastered first game launching last week for PC and Xbox One (it's included with Game Pass) and Wasteland 3 coming in May for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (also included with Game Pass). And with the remaster released, Inxile Entertainment is now shifting its focus over to the upcoming third game in the series.

Evidence of the change came just before the weekend when the studio posted new key art from the game on Twitter. Check out the really cool picture below, and head this way for our interview with studio chief Brian Fargo if you want to know more about Wasteland.

Wasteland 3

Related texts

Through the Wasteland - Brian Fargo Interview

Through the Wasteland - Brian Fargo Interview
ARTICLE. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

The journey through the Wasteland continues with the third instalment in the Interplay/inXile franchise nearing its release. We sat down with Brian Fargo to talk about what's new to the series.



Loading next content