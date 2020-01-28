inXile preparing for a major project after Wasteland 3

We're four months away from the release of Wasteland 3, which is coming to PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. This will be the last game the studio will release as an independent developer, as the studio is fully owned by Microsoft since 2018.

That comes with perks, of course, like getting more resources from Microsoft's endless pockets for future projects. And now InXile has started to prepare for its next game, and thanks to a series of job advertisements on the InXilehomepage and the insider Klobrille on Twitter, we now know a few things about it.

Unsurprisingly, it will be a next-generation role-playing game, which uses the tech Unreal Engine 4, and Houdini for procedural systems. The team has grown enormously while being at Microsoft and they are today roughly 100 people working there, which makes it a fairly big developer. Now they are looking for even more developers with experience of AAA game and working in large teams.

We don't expect to see this game for a few years, but having a skilled studio like inXile doing a big-budget next-gen RPG is enough to make us look forward to whatever it might be.