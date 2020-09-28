Inxile has a second RPG in the making

You're watching Advertisements

It was back in January this year (before the Covid-19 pandemic, so it feels like ages) we reported that Inxile Entertainment is preparing for a major RPG project after Wasteland 3, a game that later was confirmed being built with Unreal Engine 5. While we still haven't seen anything from this upcoming RPG, we know the studio has grown a lot lately, and now it turns out they even have a second game in the making - also an RPG.

This was confirmed by Brian Fargo on Twitter, after a user wrote that he appreciates the studio's titles and hoped they will deliver more of that:

"We are working on wonderful new RPG's, it's too bad they take so long to make."

As Inxile only have one confirmed game in the making right now, Fargo later clarified:

"I should probably clarify that our second RPG is in the infancy of pre production."

We still have no clue when we'll see more of these games, but a reasonable guess is that the first title launches 2022 at the very earliest, and this second one a few years after that.

Thanks Wccftech.