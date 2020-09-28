English
Inxile has a second RPG in the making

The studio announced earlier this year that it would be working on another RPG after Wasteland 3, and now we know its busy with yet another project.

It was back in January this year (before the Covid-19 pandemic, so it feels like ages) we reported that Inxile Entertainment is preparing for a major RPG project after Wasteland 3, a game that later was confirmed being built with Unreal Engine 5. While we still haven't seen anything from this upcoming RPG, we know the studio has grown a lot lately, and now it turns out they even have a second game in the making - also an RPG.

This was confirmed by Brian Fargo on Twitter, after a user wrote that he appreciates the studio's titles and hoped they will deliver more of that:

"We are working on wonderful new RPG's, it's too bad they take so long to make."

As Inxile only have one confirmed game in the making right now, Fargo later clarified:

"I should probably clarify that our second RPG is in the infancy of pre production."

We still have no clue when we'll see more of these games, but a reasonable guess is that the first title launches 2022 at the very earliest, and this second one a few years after that.

Thanks Wccftech.



