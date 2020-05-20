InXile Entertainment's next title to be built with Unreal Engine 5

You watching Advertisements

Epic Games really stunned us last week with the wonderful announcement and demonstration of Unreal Engine 5, which you can check out below if you missed it. For obvious reasons, there aren't a whole lot of projects confirmed yet that will use Unreal Engine 5, as it is still very new, but Epic has confirmed that Fortnite will be moving to the new engine next year.

Now we've got another confirmation on a game that will use this game engine, and that is the next title from the RPG masters over at the Xbox Game Studios' developer Inxile Entertainment. This was confirmed on Twitter late yesterday, where studio head and industry veteran states that the studio is all in on finalising Wasteland 3 right now. This likely means we won't get to see their next project for at least two years - but at least it has the potential to look very good with a brand new game engine and next-gen hardware.