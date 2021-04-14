Inxile Entertainment's Frostpoint VR is closing down its servers next month

You're watching Advertisements

It has been announced that the servers for Inxile Entertainment's VR multiplayer shooter, Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, will be closing down on May 9, 2021. This announcement is especially surprising, as the game only released back in December on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive VR, and Valve Index headsets.

No reason was given for the game's termination, and it's unclear at this point whether refunds will be issued to those who purchased the game. A skim of the game's Steam page reveals that it stop receiving updates back in January. The game also appears to have ended its planned multi-week Leaderboard Challenge events during a similar time.

An update on the game's Steam page simply states: "We greatly appreciate the support of our dedicated Frostpoint community, which has been invaluable in providing insights and feedback through the development over the past several months. As we focus our resources on new VR projects over the next year, we look forward to bringing you along and connecting once again."

InXile Entertainment

Thanks, UploadVR.