inXile Entertainment seems to be working on a first-person RPG

Following the release of 2020's Wasteland 3, it looks like inXile Entertainment is now looking to begin breaking ground on a brand-new new-gen first-person RPG. This comes after several job listings were discovered, showing that the studio intends to switch away from the isometric angle their titles have been based around previously.

Originally noticed by Twisted Voxel, the job postings currently open revolve around art directors, facial animators, senior gameplay designers, as well as a few engineering roles.

If we look at the facial animators position however, it is mentioned that the position is looking for a candidate who "will have the opportunity to build and develop new character performances, pushing the quality and fidelity of our in-game characters and narrative experiences for the studio's next-gen RPG."

Following on from that, the senior gameplay designer position states; "You will team up with the creatives from across the development team, designing and implementing gameplay systems such as powerful, tactile first-person weapons and unique combat abilities that draw the player right into the middle of the action."

Both of these combined basically reveal that inXile's new game is to be first-person, new-gen and an RPG, meaning we have a lot to be excited for coming out of this Xbox Game Studios developer.