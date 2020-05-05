Cookies

Wasteland 3

InXile Entertainment now has 100 employees

Wasteland developer InXile Entertainment now has a team consisting of 100 employees as it wraps up Wasteland 3.

Inxile Entertainment was a fairly small developer when it became a part of Xbox Game Studios back in 2018. But since then, the studio has grown. A lot. The well known insider Klobrille has now discovered (via LinkedIn) that the company has passed the milestone of 100 employees for the first time.

Right now, the recently delayed Wasteland 3 is the only known game under development from Inxile Entertainment, and it will be released for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on August 28. It would seem likely though, that the developer's next game is in pre-production as well at this point.

