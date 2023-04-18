Inxile Entertainment develops a game in an "Established IP"

HQ

Five years ago, Microsoft announced they were about to acquire the developer Inxile Entertainment, famous for their brilliant RPG's like The Bard's Tale, Torment: Tides of Numenera and most recently Wasteland 3.

So far they haven't released any game developed under Xbox Game Studios (Wasteland 3 was published by Deep Silver as the deal was finalized before the studio was bought), but they've made no secret they have at least two AAA project brewing and Inxile Entertainment has also grown a lot. Unfortunately we have very little clue what these video games are, even if one of them is rumored to be steampunk themed. But now we've gotten at least a tiny teaser via the LinkedIn profile of George Williams, who used to be a Game Designer at Inxile Entertainment.

When writing about what he did at the studio, he explained: "I provided research, and setting development for an upcoming video game. [Established IP, Project still under NDA]". When this was discovered by Reddit users, Williams removed the part about an "Established IP", but image proof had already been saved (check the Reddit link above).

An established IP could mean a game based on one of their previous titles or other franchises owned by Microsoft - or even something external like a movie (although less likely). Hopefully we'll get to an announcement from Inxile Entertainment during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11. After five years at Microsoft, we think it's about time.