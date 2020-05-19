InXile details Wasteland 3's customisation and combat

You watching Advertisements

InXile Entertainment has, with its Wasteland series under its belt, been exploring new ways to add flair to the genre in which the series resides for a long time (hell, some of the company greats are veterans in this very specific field). While the character creation of the previous two games has most certainly been crucial for the battles that lurked ahead, it seems as though it's even more vast and critical in the upcoming Wasteland 3. In a new dev diary entry, InXile details the character creation, the customisation and the combat - all of which have changed drastically.

For example, those not wanting to spend hours in the character creation will now be able to enlist so-called 'character duos' who are decked out with all they need and also have a predetermined relationship to one another, adding some extra personality to the team in and out of combat.

Speaking of combat, turns are bunched together instead of working on an initiative basis so now, your team and the enemy horde move together and when the enemy has fired its last shot, it's your entire team's turn, offering tons of potential in regards of tactics and combos on the battlefield.

Wasteland 3 is set to release on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.