Inxile: Cult of the Holy Detonation marks the end of an era

The Wasteland 3 expansion Cult of the Holy Detonation was released two days ago, and Inxile Entertainment has previously said that it's the final round of content planned for the game. This is extra special for Inxile, as the RPG was published by Deep Silver as a deal inked before the studio was bought by Microsoft back in 2018.

With Wasteland being entirely finished, a new era for Inxile awaits as they will no longer work with 3rd party and don't have worry about economics as they are supported by Microsoft's wallet. Inxile's Studio Head and founder Brian Fargo tweets what this means for the developer:

"COHD is complete, enjoy! This also marks the end of an era for us working with 3rd party publishers, we'll get to spend more focus and attention purely on the creative."

It was recently rumoured that their next title is a "steampunk RPG with dark Victorian-era environments". We probably shouldn't expect to see it until 2023 at the very earliest.