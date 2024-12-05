InWin's new case is a masterpiece in glass and metal

HQ

Sometimes someone makes something that is spectacular. InWin has always been known for being one for the truly different case makers in the market, with an actual R&D department, making real home grown designs, instead of just putting their own brand on generic stamped steel cases that sell in shops for 50 Euros.

That being said, Inwin might have gone a bit too far to the other side with its latest innovation, as while this Computex case is interesting, a price of 6,776 Euros makes it slightly less appealing to those of us that own less than three Bentleys and two Lamborghinis.

The Signature Chassis - technically 11th gen - makes use of a single piece of 180-degree curved glass panel that the aluminium shell chassis can swivel into, showcasing your hardware to the extreme. Although it seems a bit over the top unless you are sporting something like the professional Nvidia A100 GPU, which retails at around double the price of the case for an 80GB configuration.

The price explodes due to a very long fabrication time (12 hours), and very high failure rates due to glass just being brittle, as the glass has to bend in multiple directions, while being 6mm thick and supporting lighting effects on its edges. Using anodized brushed aluminium doesn't exactly lower the price either.

Remember to bring your butler along when you pick this device up as the case is 47kg alone, and 100kg in its shipping crate.