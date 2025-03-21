Invincible will return for Season 4 in 2026... hopefully

HQ

Invincible's third season wrapped recently and provided an excellent finale that makes us hugely excited for what's to come in the future. We know that Prime Video has already greenlit more episodes of the animated show, as was confirmed in the summer of 2024, and that the aim is to debut a new season every single year until the story is wrapped, but does that absolutely mean that Season 4 will debut in 2026?

According to the Invincible X account, the answer to that question is yes. A new post has collated all of the official information about the series, which affirms that the series will be back and that it "should be sometime in 2026".

The other major bit of information to note is that "voice acting is complete" and "there may be a new storyline not in the comic featuring Darkblood," something that was teased at the end of Season 3.

Otherwise, as we recently reported on, Thragg has also been cast, meaning we can no doubt expect a lot of very exciting action whenever the next batch of episodes land on the streamer.