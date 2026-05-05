Invincible VS leaked voice lines reveal upcoming DLC characters

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Already, Invincible VS has a pretty stacked roster with 18 characters playable at launch. However, with the comics and TV series having so many more characters to work with, we're sure to get some DLC fighters sooner rather than later. If you wanted early hints as to who would be joining the roster first, then some leaked voice lines could help you out.

Caught and compiled by Twitter/X user MultiverSusie, it seems that we're getting quite a few additional characters somewhere down the road, likely in the Year 1 Character Pass. We already know about Immortal and Universa, who will arrive as part of the first wave of new characters this summer. But, there's an even bigger list, including:



Agent Spider



Angstrom Levy



Dinosaurus



Volcanikka



Mauler Twins



Oliver



Damien Darkblood



Now, just because these characters are mentioned in hidden files does not mean they're fully confirmed to be playable characters, but as most of them are characters who seem fit for the roster, we can't imagine them being left by the wayside for much longer. As Invincible VS currently has a very Viltrumite-heavy roster, this could help balance it out, too.