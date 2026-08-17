Invincible VS developer lays off 75% of staff following poor sales

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Around 75% of developer Quarter Up has been laid off, less than four months after the release of the tag fighting game Invincible VS. Despite solid reviews and an attachment to a beloved IP, it seems that the interest simply wasn't there to keep the main body of developers at Quarter Up.

Speaking to This Week in Video Games, as well as through posts on LinkedIn, former Quarter Up employees throughout the months of July and August have accounted their layoffs. Mostly, it appears that poor overall sales seem to be the deciding factor behind the layoffs. It's believed that in total 35 developers have been laid off on a 50-person team. "I think the only people that are remaining there are skeleton crew to support the game through the first wave of DLC," said one employee.

Following that first lot of DLC, the game's future remains unclear. With so few developers on hand to support it, and an audience that apparently isn't there, we'll have to see what happens to Quarter Up. "My guess is that they'll go back to the drawing board [...] Quarter Up specifically was made as a fighting game studio. I think that there's definitely a desire to make videogames with Skybound's IPs [...] so I wouldn't be surprised for Skybound to take another crack at the games industry," the source speaking with TWIV said.

Invincible VS is available now.