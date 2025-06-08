Invincible VS, 3vs3 fighting game, launches next year

HQ

The Invincible comic-book and TV series have turned into a huge hit. Some video games have been launched, mostly on PC and mobile, but the most ambitious title, Invincible VS, has just been announced on the Xbox Games Showcase. It will be a 2D fighting game launching in 2026.

Created by Quarter Up, a Skybound studio, Invincible VS is a 3vs3 tag fighter, with 3D models of characters like Omni-Man, Mark Grayson (Invincible), and Atom Eve, but with cel-shaded graphics, and it is coming in 2026 to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

