Invincible teaser confirms season 3 starts in February

We had to wait quite a while for the second season of Invincible. Especially with the mid-season break, so Robert Kirkman and crew were quick to announce that the third season would come much sooner. They weren't lying.

The new teaser trailer below, that is very similar to the first teaser for season 2, reveals that Invincible season 3 will debut on Prime Video the 6th of February in 2025. Not that the great news stop there. We're also told the third season won't have a mid-season break, so we'll get a new episode on a weekly basis.