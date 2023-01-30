Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Invincible

Invincible season two may star Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The actor has posted a picture with the second and third compendiums of the comic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Jeffrey Dean Morgan may appear in the second season of Invincible. At least, that's what many fans are predicting after the actor posted a picture of himself with the second and third compendiums of the comic book.

Captioning the photo with "Doing a little reading. Thanks to Robert Kirkman," a lot of people have taken this to be a not-so-subtle hint Morgan could join the stacked cast on the show already.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has previously appeared in another adaptation of Robert Kirkman's work, playing Negan in The Walking Dead. Even as he continues playing the hugely popular character, there's always space for him to work on other projects.

Morgan will also appear in season 4 of The Boys, which is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video at some point this year.

Who do you think Jeffrey Dean Morgan should play if he's going to star in Invincible?

Invincible

Related texts



Loading next content