Invincible Season 3 isn't as far away as we think

Invincible fans had to wait a long time for Season 2, and then even longer when it inexplicably split itself in two parts at the end of last year. Now, with the second part being available to watch, all eyes are on Season 3.

Speaking with Collider, the actor behind Mark Grayson Steven Yeun doubled down on us not having to wait many years for another season. "For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done," he said. "We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Hopefully we can hear more about a third season somewhat soon. The series is still getting stellar reviews, and fans are continuing to show support for Invincible.