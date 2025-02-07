Invincible: Season 3 - Episodes 1-3

HQ

When Invincible made its arrival in 2021, I was blown away and entranced by what this series was looking to achieve. It had come at a time after the Marvel Cinematic Universe peaked with Avengers: Endgame and was in a bit of a lull between this next era kicking off. At the same time, DC's Extended Universe continued to flounder and Prime Video's The Boys was proving that fans wanted something other than the typical gold standard heroes that had become commonplace in media in the 2010s. Invincible was unique, raw, emotional, and really authentic to its comic material, and to this day I believe the first season stands out as one of the better comic book adaptations available. But the second season wasn't quite as brilliant. It was still entertaining and action-packed but it didn't quite have the same gravity or jaw-dropping twists that the first delivered. It felt a bit safe overall, and it is because of this that the third season of Invincible has a bit of ground to make back up.

Thankfully, the first three episodes of this new season show that there are pieces in place for Season 3 to shine. It hones back in on what makes Invincible so compelling, by shining a spotlight on the moral complexities that come with being a superhuman and how you judge what needs to be done to protect Earth and the regular population but also in a manner that doesn't see someone playing god. This is a dynamic that has been tested for a long while in this show, but Season 2 instead focussed more on the human side of Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson's life, which ultimately meant that it lost a bit of this charm. Season 3 starts with a bang with three episodes that ask Mark to question his allegiances, his ability and role as a mentor, and if it's possible for him to act as a son, brother, partner, and superhero all at the same time.

Needless to say, the emotional brilliance of Invincible stands out in these opening episodes once again, especially during the moments where Mark has to make a serious decision about his relationship with Walton Goggins' Cecil. It's a fantastic trio of episodes that explore several different emotions and also provide colour and depth in the form of flashbacks and spinoff stories that further prove that this series has a storytelling ability that few other comic adaptations can match.

The character development in these opening episodes is also rich and takes serious steps forward to further allow you to connect with the core heroes. Each time a character is on-screen, it feels as though you learn something meaningful about them or the way that they operate, ultimately presenting a narrative that feels rich and important. This is in part down to the quality performances from the stacked cast that truly embody their characters and serve up excellent lines. You'll be entranced by the storyline and the dialogue and how it weaves the world together. Thanks to its brilliant pacing, just as you begin to desire some action a hefty serving is exactly what it provides too. And in a typical Invincible manner, this action is brutal, ruthless, and merciless, so much so that you are often left lost for words from what you just witnessed.

The overall whole of these opening episodes has been excellent and a real return to form for Invincible. I do think that the animation style can seem a bit boring occasionally, but one can't knock its comic authenticity at the same time, so make of that what you will. What I can say for a fact is that these trio of episodes will entertain and enthrall you, all while continuing to bolster the show's reputation as one of the finest comic book adaptations you can lay your eyes on today. For a fan of animation and comics, it's pretty much must-watch television.