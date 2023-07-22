Invincible season 2 starts on Amazon in November

HQ

Two weeks ago, Amazon said we would learn more about the second season of Invincible at San Diego Comic-Con. That made me quite sure we'd finally get a release date for it. Turns out, that was only the start of it.

The first teaser trailer below reveals that Invincible season 2 will become available on Prime Video the 3rd of November...kind of. Because only the first four episodes will join Amazon's streaming service that day, while the last four will come in "early 2024".

In terms of the teaser itself, it most definitely is a teaser, as it mostly highlights the star-studded cast that will return to and join the incredible series this season while giving us glimpses of the brutal fights that await.

But we won't have to wait long for more from the Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's amazing universe, as a special episode of Invincible is available right now on Prime Video. It tells the origin story of Gillian Jacobs' Atom Eve, and the trailer for it sure make it seem like the episode brings more of what we want. We're even told it includes one of Lance Reddick's final roles, so they've worked on this for a while.

