Invincible

Invincible season 2 part 2 will premiere on Prime Video in March

Amazon has finally revealed when we'll learn what happens after the brutal first four episodes.

When Amazon announced the second the season of Invincible would be split into two parts, we were told the second one was set to arrive in "early 2024". They are going to keep their word.

The short teaser trailer below confirms that the first episode of the second part of Invincible season 2 will debut on Prime Video the 14th of March. That means we'll have to wait a bit more than four months between the first and second part of the great show, but the goods news is that Robert Kirkman and crew keep reiterating we won't have to wait long for season 3.

