Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer takes everything to another level

Higher stakes, bigger enemies and more gore awaits in March.

Three weeks ago, a very short teaser announced the second part of Invincible season 2 will premiere on Prime Video the 14th of March. We're now less than a month away from that, so it's time to get a taste of what awaits.

The first trailer for Invincible Season 2 Part 2 might start fairly calm, but it quickly becomes clear that Mark Grayson and the other superheroes and villains will have their biggest and bloodiest fights yet across different planets and dimensions. It definitely seems like these last four episodes will be jam-packed with action, drama and everything in-between, so consider me hyped. What about you?

