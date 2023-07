HQ

We haven't heard or seen anything major from the second season of Invincible after the funny teaser in January, but big news are coming very soon.

Amazon confirms we'll get more information about Invincible season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con. That starts on the 20th of July if you didn't know, so we might be less than two weeks away from knowing what "coming in late 2023 (more or less)" means.