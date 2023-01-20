Invincible Season 2 is coming in late 2023... more or less

As promised, to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Invincible comics, Prime Video has released the first teaser for the second season of the animated adaptation. The teaser trailer, admittedly is more of an on-the-nose explanation as to when the season will debut more than anything, as it doesn't seem like any actual footage from the new season was shown - rather we're informed as to what Mark Grayson/Invincible has been up to in the long wait since the first season.

As for when Invincible Season 2 will actually arrive, that will be sometime within "late 2023" as the trailer notes, although there was also a "more of less" disclaimer added to this announcement, which just poses even more questions.

Either way, be sure to check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse of some more daft Invincible banter between the titular character voiced by Steven Yeun and Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien.