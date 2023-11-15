Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is out now

HQ

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original video game from the Invincible franchise, and will see Atom Eve take on a new adventure, build relationships with other characters in the world, and more in this visual novel.

The story is yours to craft here, but it'll still have that Invincible feel, as shown in the game's launch trailer, which you can check out below. Jill Murray, creative director at developer Terrible Posture Games said "it's been fantastic exploring a complex character like Atom Eve and extending her story. I can't wait for people to see what we've been working on!"

The game is currently available on Steam and Epic, but if you want to check it out for free, you can do so if you've got a valid Amazon Prime subscription. Through Prime Gaming, the visual novel will be available for free from now until the 21st of November.