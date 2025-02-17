Invincible is aiming to drop a new season every year going forward

HQ

The wait between the first and second seasons of Invincible was almost gut-wrenchingly long. It was something that the creators noted and intended to correct going forward, consistently mentioning that the future wouldn't see fans waiting such an extreme portion of time between seasons, and that is something that the grand architect of all things Invincible, Robert Kirkman, has talked about once again.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Kirkman confirmed that the aim is to keep an annual release cadence for the show and that ideally a new season will drop towards the start of the year too, although this isn't guaranteed.

Kirkman stated: "I think that the release schedule that we're in is much more what we can expect going forward, as opposed to the release schedule we were in between Season 1 and 2. We're working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O'Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so we can come out at a fairly regular clip. You know, I can't guarantee that we'll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that that is the goal."

With as many as eight seasons of Invincible possibly on the way, it looks like we have plenty of animated superhero action to enjoy all the way through 2030.