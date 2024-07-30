Invincible has been picked up for a fourth season

HQ

While we're eagerly awaiting the third season of Invincible, Prime Video has already greenlit a fourth season, meaning we know that the incoming adventures of Mark Grayson will not be the last hitting the streamer.

This was confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con, where we also got our first look at the blue suit that Mark will sport in Season 3 when that eventually makes its debut, hopefully sooner rather than later.

It's unclear when Prime Video is expecting Invincible's fourth season to arrive, but considering Season 2 ended earlier this year, it could be as far away as 2026. Essentially, don't hold your breath on Season 4 at the moment.