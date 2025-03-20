Invincible has already cast its Thragg

HQ

To say that Invincible: Season 3's ending was a memorable one is perhaps an understatement. Following the excellent Invincible versus Omni-Man battle in Season 1, Season 3 pitted the titular hero against the Viltrumite Conquest, perhaps his greatest challenge yet and also presenting arguably the most twisted villain to date. But as much of a problem Conquest proved to be, he isn't the biggest threat to Invincible and Earth.

This instead comes in the form of Thragg, a character regarded as the most powerful Viltrumite, the ruler of the Viltrumite Empire, and the main antagonist of the Invincible series. We bring this character up, as during a recent interview with Variety, creator Robert Kirkman revealed that Thragg has already been cast for the animated series.

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: He's been cast and he's amazing."

It's unclear when exactly Thragg will debut in the show, but in the comics his entrance traditionally followed after Conquest's failed attempt to kill Mark Grayson, something we literally just witnessed, and was very impressed by.