Invincible gets renewed for second and third season

Invincible season one concluded today after a pretty exciting eight episode run, and to keep fans at maximum hype, it has been announced that the second and third season of the show will in fact be coming.

That's right, after a stellar first season, we can look forward to at least two more seasons of the animated superhero show, packed with one of the most stacked casts you could hope for.

