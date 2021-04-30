Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Invincible gets renewed for second and third season

The animated superhero show will be back again following today's finale.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Invincible season one concluded today after a pretty exciting eight episode run, and to keep fans at maximum hype, it has been announced that the second and third season of the show will in fact be coming.

That's right, after a stellar first season, we can look forward to at least two more seasons of the animated superhero show, packed with one of the most stacked casts you could hope for.

If you are interested in checking out our thoughts on the first season, you can find our review here, and if you haven't seen a trailer for the first season, you can do so here.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Invincible gets renewed for second and third season


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy