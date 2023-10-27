Invincible director believes the superhero genre has stagnated

HQ

Work on the second season of Invincible is in full swing and there have also long been rumours of a potential live-action film based on the series, a rumour that director Robert Kirkman commented on during an interview recently with Variety, saying:

"Still in the script development stage. I think once we get the script to where it needs to be, I think we'll be in a good place, and can move fairly quickly after that. But all of the factors that I just discussed are things that we're thinking about: How does this feel new?

"How is this going to feel like something that's special? Those are very tall orders. We also need to find a way to play off the animated series, but also differentiate ourselves and give the movie a reason for existing. There's a lot of work that needs to be done. But we're hopeful."

During the interview, there was also some talk about how the superhero genre seems to have declined in popularity in cinemas. Something that Kirkman had the following to say about:

"From my perspective — which I admit, probably wrong! — is that I don't get that sense of newness anymore from these movies. For the first 10 years, it was like, Oh my gosh, we're getting everything we loved about action movies, but instead of watching Bruce Willis climb through ventilation duct, we're watching a guy punch a planet"

"It was taking the magic of superhero comics that had existed for decades, and authentically translating it into film in a way that had never really been achieved before. Now that we're, you know, 100 movies deep, it's hard to tell an audience, 'You're going to get a new experience out of this.'"

Kirkman also commented on what makes Invincible so unique compared to other superheroes, saying:

"Hopefully, it's arriving at the exact right time. Invincible came around in comics when superhero-literate people knew exactly how superhero stories go. Invincible's main goal was to say, 'You think you know what superheroes do?' And the comic became very popular because of that."

"And so Invincible is coming at a time when the general audience is extremely superhero literate. So hopefully [we can re-create] the same thing that happened in comics, where people who had been reading Marvel and DC comics for years were like, 'Wait, 'Invincible' makes me feel like when I first started reading comics.'"

Do you agree with what Kirkman says about the genre, and are you looking forward to the second season of Invincible?