Invictus Gaming is going through a restructuring

HQ

It looks like the days of Invictus Gaming are coming to an end, as the esports organisation has announced that it has committed to a restructuring effort that will eventually lead to a new club. The process is being handled by Invictus, Young Sports, and Huya, and while we don't know exactly when the process will be completed, Invictus has teased a few details.

"Invictus Gaming has currently agreed with Young sports and related party, Huya on the restructuring plan. In the future, the brand-new club will keep going on a new journey."

What are you hoping to see from this new chapter of Invictus Gaming's history?