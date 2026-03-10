Investigators are searching Jeffrey Epstein's former ranch in New Mexico

HQ

Investigators in New Mexico have begun searching the former ranch of Jeffrey Epstein as part of a renewed investigation into alleged sexual abuse linked to the property. According to state authorities, the search started on Monday at the secluded estate known as Zorro Ranch.

The operation follows a decision by Raúl Torrez to reopen the case after new information emerged in documents released earlier this year by the US Department of Justice. Among the claims examined is an allegation that Epstein ordered the burial of two foreign girls in hills near the ranch. Authorities say the investigation will follow any leads and continue supporting survivors.

The ranch, located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, was a central location in accusations that Epstein and associates abused women and girls there. The property was sold in 2023 to Texas businessman Don Huffines, whose representatives said the current owners are cooperating with investigators and granted access for the search.