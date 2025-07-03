Invasion returns to Apple TV+ this August

While it's not as high-profile as many other Apple TV+ productions, Invasion continues to prove to be a hit. This summer, the third season of the show arrives, and this one will be different to what came before it as it will bring together the various cast of characters. That might seem normal, but Invasion has so far thrived by telling the story of the same alien invasion except from differing perspectives, which is what makes this season unique as it will see our heroes joining up in an attempt to strike a blow against the extra-terrestrial threat.

The actual plot of this season sees the various characters coming together and being tasked with infiltrating the alien mothership. The catch is that they also come face-to-face with a new apex variant of the aliens around this time, another hurdle that the crew will need to overcome if they intend to put a stop to the invasion and otherwise save humanity from complete and total extinction.

With the characters teaming up, we can expect this season to see the return of Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj, all while Erika Alexander debuts as a regular.

Invasion: Season 3 premieres on August 22, and you can see the teaser trailer for the show below.