Invasion returns for a third season this month

HQ

The alien threat in Apple's Invasion has evolved, and by the third season it is far more aggressive and dangerous, spreading death and destruction across the planet. For the first time, the main characters from different continents — from New York to Afghanistan, Japan, Oklahoma, and the United Kingdom — unite in a joint effort to fight back. We'll also see signs of direct communication with the alien consciousness through Mitsuki, played by Shioli Kutsuna, which is expected to bring a whole new dimension to the conflict.

Naturally, a host of familiar faces return, with several cast members reprising their roles — including Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, and Enver Gjokaj. The same wonderfully evocative sound design seems to remain intact, with composer Max Richter leading the way. Combined with impressive visual effects and complex storytelling, it looks like this will be the most intense season of Invasion yet. The season premieres on August 22, with new episodes released every Friday until October 24. Watch the trailer below.

Are you watching Invasion — and are you excited for this third season?