Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Introduce a little colour to your Christmas tree this year with Philips Festavia lights

These string lights are part of the smart Hue family of products.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Putting up the Christmas tree is always a hassle. Getting pine needles everywhere, avoiding the shattered baubles that didn't make it the full year when in storage, it's all very exhausting, but at least you get a pretty lighting feature at the end of it all.

So with this being the case, why not truly lean into this concept by using Philips Hue Festavia string lights to add a bit of colour to your tree, all while being able to control them as a smart product. If that sounds like an interesting idea, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look below, to see what we thought about these smart string lights.

HQ


Loading next content