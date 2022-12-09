Introduce a little colour to your Christmas tree this year with Philips Festavia lights

HQ

Putting up the Christmas tree is always a hassle. Getting pine needles everywhere, avoiding the shattered baubles that didn't make it the full year when in storage, it's all very exhausting, but at least you get a pretty lighting feature at the end of it all.

So with this being the case, why not truly lean into this concept by using Philips Hue Festavia string lights to add a bit of colour to your tree, all while being able to control them as a smart product. If that sounds like an interesting idea, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look below, to see what we thought about these smart string lights.