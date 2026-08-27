Into the Wind offers Ghibli charm and air pirates in new trailer

During the PC Gaming Show at not-E3 in June, Swedish developer Bloom & Gloom took the opportunity to announce a clearly Studio Ghibli-inspired adventure called Into the Wind. In the game, we'll explore the sun-drenched archipelago of Santa Rosa while running our own delivery company.

We've taken over this business from Uncle Umberto, and it's crucial to ensure that deliveries arrive on time using our flying motorcycle, while taking into account the weight of the packages, fuel consumption, and how weather, wind, and terrain affect our shipping.

But... there's obviously a more serious side to the story, because the reason we've taken over Umberto's business is that he's gone missing. We'll have to try to find out more about this, all while fighting air pirates. We'll also get to know the island world's inhabitants and maintain and fully upgrade our flying motorcycle.

Does that sound fun? It certainly looks like it will be. Check out the new trailer below, released in conjunction with Gamescom. So far, only a PC version has been confirmed, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for more platforms, because this looks really promising.