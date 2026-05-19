Into the Unwell skips Early Access and launches next year

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The plan was for Swedish developer She Was Such a Good Horse to release Into the Unwell via Early Access this year, but somewhere along the way they've had a change of heart and, in a completely zany video, announced that they're skipping Early Access and will instead launch a finished product in 2027.

The press release that was sent out also sets the tone for where the studio wants to go with its wonderfully designed title, with creative director Mårten Stockhaus explaining:

"Vaffeldagen is one of the most important holidays in Sweden. But since we're not that great at cleaning, I tripped on the massive pile of beer cans left after the festivities, smashing the Early Access disc in the fall. The good news is that Coffee Stain is paying us to glue the disc back together! Also, I'm fine by the way, thanks for asking. So anyway, full release sometime in 2027. Like every dev crew running on dreams and a healthy amount of audacity, we're hell-bent on dropping a full game that's as good as we can possibly make it when we actually launch."

In other words, even though we'll have to wait longer, it sounds like pretty good news, and in the same press release, the head of publisher Coffee Stain Group, Anton Westberg, explains the following:

"Throwing more money at Into The Unwell makes total business sense for Coffee Stain. By doing so we stick to our long and proud tradition of investing in games featuring weird animals. It mostly hasn't backfired."

And so, there you have it. Into the Unwell will be released next year and will offer both co-op and roguelite action for PC. No other platforms have been confirmed at this time. Check out the video below (the first time a delay is actually funny?) and if you want to know more about the game, we have an interview with Mårten Stockhaus to share here.