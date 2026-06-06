Into the Unwell debuts crazy new gameplay trailer at Day of the Devs

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Into the Unwell, the cartoon-inspired action roguelite from She Was Such a Good Horse and Coffee Stain, has revealed a new gameplay trailer at Day of the Devs. Showcasing more of Charcat's story, some of the upgrades and weapons we can equip ourselves with, and the bizarre bosses we'll be taking down.

The trailer itself begins with two cartoon characters telling us about a certain very unlucky cat, referring to Into the Unwell's Charcat. We then get into some action gameplay, showing Charcat smashing through a bunch of strange environments, featuring all sorts of inspirations, wacky objects, and enemies that can bash your head in out of nowhere, as proven by a bin jumping on our hero's head.

Of course, it's not just Charcat alone who can face the oddities conjured up out of his mind. Into the Unwell features co-op gameplay as well, and we see plenty of it in the gameplay trailer, too. Into the Unwell doesn't get a narrower release date as part of this trailer, and we're told to just keep an eye out for 2027, which is when the full release will arrive after the dev team scrapped the idea of doing Early Access first.