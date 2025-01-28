Into the Breach to close down following major CEO embezzlement scandal

HQ

A UK-based esports organisation is being forced to close its doors for good, all following its CEO being at the centre of a major embezzlement scandal. Into the Breach is shutting down as it has become clear to the company that "an individual entrusted with all financial and monetary decisions was embezzling funds for personal use."

While the exact person is not named in Into the Breach's statement, CEO Sam "STM" Macedonio has come forward as the person at fault, by revealing all in a lengthy X statement, where he claims:

"Unfortunately, I, the CEO, was acting as two people - one trying to match their efforts and another a destructive, alcoholic narcissist hellbent on self-immolation. I think everyone whose met me has likely seen one of these two sides, with the former able to convince everyone around me I was a sensible person, acting responsibly and not betraying their trust, while the later disappears in fiendish pursuit of dopamine and self-harm. The ultimate caricature which embodies the worst of people and this industry."

In fact, Macedonio went a step further to state that out of the £5.5 million that Into the Breach made between 2023 and 2024, he took around £600,000 for himself and used that on "benders and self-harm action."

With this in mind, Into the Breach has said that it is "working with legal and financial advisors to handle this situation transparently and responsibly," but that its "priority is to support our players, staff, and partners during this difficult transition."