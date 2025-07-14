Interview with Square Enix about Bravely Default Remastered and Switch 2

Just in time for the launch of Switch 2, Square Enix took the opportunity to spruce up its acclaimed role-playing game Bravely Default in the version Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster. As you know, we have already reviewed it, but we also took the opportunity to talk a little with Bravely series general producer Tomoya Asano and producer Naofumi Matsushita.

We discussed the new version and how they approached the work on the re-release, but the conversation also turned to Switch 2 and what it has to offer.

Gamereactor: What were the biggest technical challenges in transferring the original game from the Nintendo 3DS to a device with such a larger screen and HD graphics, like the Switch 2?

Matsushita: That would have to be the UI. As we needed to restructure the information separated between two screens for one screen, all UI had to be remade from scratch. We struggled to create a UI that makes it easy to play and is also intuitive for beginners. Also, the AR movies in the original game could be viewed from different angles by moving the Nintendo 3DS around, but for this remaster, we made it so that players could change the camera angle using regular controls, so that the experience was as close as possible to the original game.

Gamereactor: What are the advantages and disadvantages of having one large screen instead of two smaller ones?

Matsushita: Being able to see all the menu items and control them directly via the touchscreen had some real advantages, but there was also the disadvantage that the screen was small, so it was sometimes difficult to see and figure out where in the menu each item is. When it came to rearranging the entire UI onto one screen for this remaster, we revised and reorganised how the menu items were separated from one another, and distributed the buttons so that they were better suited for conventional controls. I think that the end result is a screen layout that preserves the gameplay feel of the original game while making the controls more straightforward and the information on the screen clearer. Compared to the original, I think there are now more pros than cons.

The original was released on Nintendo 3DS, which, as we know, had two small screens and significantly weaker performance.

Gamereactor: Have you changed anything in the balance or design of the game to better suit today's audience, and if so, what and why?

Matsushita: The balancing for the game is based on the western release of the original Bravely Default, which was then rereleased in Japan under the title For the Sequel, but we heard some feedback saying that the opening section of the original game was too difficult, so we reduced the cost of magic a little and reconsidered the monster formations for this section. Also, since the Nemesis bosses, which were originally designed to be sent between players using StreetPass, were meant to be shared without connecting to the internet, we redistributed them within the game as optional side content, and rebalanced their stats as well.

Gamereactor: How do you balance the need to preserve the original experience with adding new Quality of Life features?

Matsushita: Our aim for this project was to present the experience of Bravely Default once again for modern players, and since we wanted to respect the gameplay experience of the original, we decided from the very start of the project that we wouldn't change the game's story or balancing.

For people who played the original, it will be their second or third time playing it, so "convenience of gameplay" was set as a target that we must fulfil from the start of the project. So we included as many improvements from Bravely Second and Bravely Default II in this game as we could. You've got the recommended level display, the option to save jobs and abilities as sets, the Heal All feature, etc., etc. They're all small things, but I think that by adding them, we have been able to bring the game up to modern standards.

We were aware that there were lots of different things from the original game that players would want to see changed or not changed, and we also understood that there would be certain areas where the fans would be happier if we didn't change or add anything. Our guiding principles were: "don't change the gameplay experience"; and "improve playability", and so for each of the game's specifications, we made a judgement call as appropriate, and found a balance between these two ideas.

Nothing would make me happier than for people to play the game and feel like we balanced everything just right in this game. That would be really great.

Two mini-games have been added to showcase the new console's features.

Gamereactor: Tell us about the reasoning behind creating and including the Luxencheer Rhythm Catch and Ringabel's Panic Cruise minigames?

Matsushita: One of the unique selling points of Bravely Default was that it utilised various features of the console, so if we were to release it on a new console, we also wanted to include features exclusive to the new console. Cattle Call, the developers of the remaster, is also extremely passionate, so we agreed to try making something with mouse controls.

Asano: As a creator, it's fun to make something using new features on new hardware. I think that everybody is keen to find out for themselves what it feels like to control a game with a mouse in each hand, so I'm glad that we were able to include some minigames like this right at the console's launch.

Matsushita: We worked with Cattle Call to come up with proposals for a lot of different minigames, but we thought it was better to enrich the content of each one, and that's how we ended up with the two minigames that are in the game. We came up with Luxencheer Rhythm Catch very easily. We thought that a rhythm game that uses two mice for controls would be a new experience, unlike anything that's been done before, and we thought that it would be obvious what the game was about, just from looking at the screen.

For Ringabel's Panic Cruise, we just said, "let's use the dual mouse controls to create something that we've never seen done anywhere else before!"

Gamereactor: What was it like working on Switch 2?

Matsushita: In developing this game for the Switch 2, and aiming for the release to coincide with the console launch, we worked very closely with Nintendo and Unity to share information with one another, and the developer Cattle Call also received technical support for any challenges that they ran into, which we are very grateful for.

I also think that playing on the latest Switch 2 hardware means that players can revisit the universal elements of the game, like its visuals and music, at the same time that they test out and experience the technical capabilities of the hardware, and I think that this is a very attractive prospect. I think the Switch 2 allows us to convey the fundamental charm of the original game more easily, so I really hope that players will enjoy playing this game from a fresh, new angle.

Gamereactor: What new features and improvements do you think are most significant in this release?

Matsushita: I think that the greatest challenge for us was adding the two minigames.

We moved forwards with the goal of making them to a high enough quality that they each stood on their own merits as games, but obviously we had this fixed deadline of the console release, and I felt that we may not have enough time... So to ensure that no delays occur, I directed the project myself to speed up decisions to confirm the specifications and optimise development progress, and discussed with QA to adjust the schedule of the minigames testing to tweak them until the very end, so I'm satisfied that we were able to finish them without leaving any regrets.

I think that we have succeeded in using the Switch 2 mouse controls to create something that allows players to experience and enjoy the world of Bravely. If people play these minigames and feel the same way, then I will feel very happy indeed.