Interview on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3: Reviving Akira Toriyama's legacy from the distant future

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During our coverage of this year's Gamescom, we had the opportunity to take an in-depth look at one of the most eagerly anticipated licensed titles of recent years, which - as we now know - is due to be released next year. We're talking about Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, and we were able to have an exclusive chat with the game's producer, Masayuki Hirano, at the Bandai Namco stand at the Cologne trade fair.

Here's the full interview:

The new setting: 200 years in the future

Gamereactor: With Xenoverse 3, we're traveling in time, 200 years into the future. What would you say this allows you to do story-wise and also combat-wise?

Hirano: "First of all, the setting of the future. Toriyama-sensei created the world 200 years after the future, so the story, characters, world view, world setting, and many other elements were created by Toriyama-sensei.

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"It's set in the future, 200 years after, but the story and the characters and the setting of this new world was all created by Toriyama-sensei. And so we received those elements from him and it's a great thing that we are allowed to use those materials for the players."

GR: What can we expect this new setting, this futuristic setting to change in terms of gameplay?

Hirano: "Well, as Harukawa-sensei explained earlier, the technology created by Harukawa-sensei, the technology in the setting of the near future, also plays a very important role in this game. The Xenoverse series is a game where you enter the world of Dragon Ball and create yourself. This is a very important theme for the game, so I think that XV1 and XV2 are made to have a very wide range of customisation and ways of fighting, so I would like you to stick to your own style."

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GR: We've seen it's all about customisation this time around with a lot of trees and logs and the souls and the bonds and everything you can do based on the original characters. Something that the community was asking you to do coming from the two previous games or something that you wanted to pursue creatively for players to have all these customisation options and to focus, to give the game a big focus on this aspect.

Hirano: "Basically, the way players play is based on the feedback from the players, as well as the actual gameplay in the game, which was played in 1 and 2.

"I wanted to experience it, and I could see that there were many ways to play it. We decided to make it so that we could expand our means. I think we decided it while looking at everyone's voices and their play. Xenoverse is based on the new experience of Dragon Ball, so we tried to make it as new as possible. We also tried to add new elements to it. We receive feedback and also we can see how the players are playing in so many different ways.

"So it's visible to us in 1 and 2 how the players are trending within the game, how they play, and we can see that players are wanting to play in different ways as well as they are already playing in so many different ways. So of course that's a great thing. So that's something we want to do more of and offering more different methods for fighting and playing in 3.

"In a way, to answer your question, of course, yes, we do look at how the players are playing, but at the same time, this Xenoverse 3 series itself is all about something new and unique way of playing.

"So, yeah, we do put that element inside it."

Is this too big a change for veteran players?

GR: I've only played for a few minutes and it felt to me, do you fear that [hardcore] players of the first two entries that perhaps perceived the game as a pure fighting game can be put off by this being slightly more leaned towards [another genre]? What do you think about the Beat Em Up category?

Hirano: "Of course, this game has a wider range of battles. We wanted to make the game more complex, so we added more missions. Sometimes it's a one-on-one fight, sometimes it's a fight against multiple enemies. I think there are many people who are interested in this game and want to play it.

"We've been doing a lot of surveys and getting feedback from players. We've already prepared some changes and adjustments to make the gameplay better. We want players to play Xenoverse for a longer period of time while watching players play. I would like to make adjustments to make each one more interesting."

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The legacy of Akira Toriyama

GR: Of course, you've mentioned Toriyama-san before. We all loved Toriyama-san and his work. He sadly passed away two years and a half ago. We were lucky to talk with people who were close to him, such as Matsu-san, Ori-san, Torishima-san... So how does it feel to work with such an important legacy for fans? can we expect any type of tribute or homage to Toriyama-san inside this beautiful world you are creating?

Hirano: "As I said before, Toriyama-sensei is an artist who is loved by everyone, and everyone loves his works.

"It was a tragedy that he passed away two and a half years ago, but I'm glad that there are still works by people like Matsu-san, Gol-san, and Kurishima-san next to Toriyama-sensei. Yes, it's after his death, so it's like a message to show his respect to the teacher.

"Xenoverse is a project that we, as Dragon Ball fans, are responsible for. I think it's important to make a game that doesn't change from the beginning to the end. I don't think it's changed at all.

"As I said before, it's not like we're a new addition to the team, but we already had the future setting, the technology, and the characters that Yuta-san created. So we had to make sure that we were able to offer them to the fans and share them with them. Another thing is the future setting, the future world. It's a world that no one has seen before.

"So, in a way, there is not much change to before because Xenoverse series itself is all about us, developers, but also the representative of the fans of Toriyama-sensei and his Dragon Ball. So our mission is to offer to the players what Toriyama-sensei has created. In that sense, it's been always the same.

"But what's special about [Xenoverse 3] is because rather than adding or creating something new to what Toriyama-sensei had created, like before, this time the game is all based on the new world, the new technologies, the new characters that Toriyama-sensei created.

"So for us it's all about expressing those new materials that we received from him, and think about how to share them with the players and how we can all enjoy them. And when it comes to this future world, we believe it's all about creating the world together with the players."

Open world, offline and online experiences, and the co-operative focus

GR: Now that you mentioned creating the world together with the players, you have an open world here, which serves two purposes. One is to be, as I mentioned before, a central hub for the single player, but it's also like a lobby for online players to meet in the open world. So what else can you tell me about this idea of an open world serving two purposes and for it to be full of activities for both offline and online play?

Hirano: "First of all, we talked about the open world, but this game is not an open world. I think it will be easier to understand if you take the image that the flow of Xenoverse 1 and 2 has expanded. I don't think it's an open world, I think it's an open world where you can keep going around the city. Of course, there are games like that.

"However, regarding offline and online games, the offline game has a story. I want everyone to enjoy the story that no one has seen before. It's not just the front and back of the face, but how we live in this world, and how we act as a whole behind the scenes.

"First, about the offline. It's all about enjoying the story set in age 1000 that no one's ever seen yet before. I want the players to enjoy the story and also in order for the players to dive into this new world.

"As for the online mode, in the first and second games, we wanted to expand the way we play. We've been working on this for a long time. In the third game, we wanted to make it more cooperative. So for online, based on [Xenoverse] 1 and 2, how everyone had different ways of playing and how 2 evolved over the years in terms of it extended, more and more ways are possible now.

"But for XV3 especially, we are focusing on the co-op mode. And we are still developing that because the squad is the big theme in the new version for different fighting styles needed in the teamwork and those are the updates that we are hoping to provide in the long term."

Will Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 be coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

GR: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is going to release in 2027 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, but you do have a big audience of fans on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Can we expect the game to eventually, and you're laughing already or smiling, to eventually release on the Switch 2 to that audience?

Hirano: "At the moment, there is no plan for that. It's just we are going to focus on those three [platforms].

"However, we are aware that there are lots of fans that use Switch 2, so it's under consideration."