Interview about Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and the new Spiritborn Class

At long last, the biggest new feature of Diablo IV's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, has been revealed. Not only does it mark the series' return to the jungle region of Nahantu, but it will also welcome the new Spiritborn Class. Protective warriors who draw their strength from their bond with the animal-manifested Guardian Spirits, each of whom has a playstyle and customisation when combined with one another that will break new ground for Diablo IV players.

And while you can already read our impressions of the Spiritborn Class and watch our own nearly two-hours of gameplay exploring Nahantu, you'll want to go a step further and read from the creators themselves about when the creation of Vessel of the Hatred and the new class began, why these animals were chosen as Guardian Spirits, and what players, both new and veteran, can expect from this expansion and this class. To that end, the media who attended Blizzard's invitation to try out the new content and character sat down in a group session with Stephen Stewart (Associate Class Designer), Bjorn Mikkelson (Game Designer Classes) and Eleni Rivera-Colon, Associate Narrative Designer, who answered all of these questions.

To begin with, let's talk about how and when the design of the new Spiritborn Class began to take shape. "Multiple years. We've been working on it for about two years. Even as D4 was coming out we were already deep into its development."

Nahantu is not an unfamiliar region to older players of the Diablo series, as the hero already visited Kurast in Diablo II. However, the Spiritualists are a faction that has been kept in the shadows. "It's a very small community," commented Rivera-Colon. "The Spiritborn are people who come from the land of Nahantu. They are directly linked to it and have this vocation of being, but you are not born practising the culture. You go through a ritual called the Test of the Mist. And that's how you become a spiritualist."

A culture that is based on respect for nature and the struggle to protect it from any threat, and that is cemented on a foundation of many origins. "In terms of culture, we really drew inspiration from many different cultures," explained Mikkelson. "We didn't want to do one specific thing. We wanted to build a culture that was communal and felt fresh."

Stewart continued, "Each of the Spirits are driven by virtues and ideas, which influences a different style of fighting. And that's how it relates to that martial culture."

These Guardian Spirits (Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle and Centipede) separately represent four very different visions for the Spiritborn, but their choice over that of other animals to be represented in the game went beyond being "jungle" animals. And even that they will not be the only ones there are.

"When we talk about Spirit Guardians, there are a lot of them. You're going to be able to experience them. It's not just these four. That's how they're presented in Sanctuary." (...) " For those specific animals, a big part of it was giving a decent amount of variety in the types of animals, that kind of thing."

In this regard, we were particularly intrigued by the choice of the Centipede, which clearly wouldn't be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a jungle. But for the developers its presence is more than clear:

"We wanted to try to pull in almost all the jungle environments, from the canopy to the ground and that sort of thing. It would be very easy if we talked about something just for venom. The snake is very obvious, but the centipede is even more than that. Connect it back to the ground and insects, but also birds and also primates. Creating an eclectic group of spirits was something we tried to do. It was also trying to find something that could match the themes. I think it also added a lot of cohesion when we tried to put the skill set together. It gave us a rooted place to work from, where you say, what are the aspects of this individual animal? Well, the gorilla is going to be a very offensive, heavy thing. That then translated into what his core skill was."

On the idea of build customisation and the combination of Guardian Spirits, the question arose as to how such a wide range of possibilities would fit in with the other classes in the game, which are much more rigid in their design.

"Diablo 4 is based on this idea of the open world and that concept where you're going to meet other players. We always want it to be an advantage rather than a disadvantage. You want to see other people in your Helltides or your events popping up. I think the Spiritborn, you touched on the idea that it's very customizable and it has synergy within the class itself. I think you'll also see that if you start looking at group mechanics and adaptability, there might be a way for you to support a rogue or a barbarian when you're doing caves or something together, where you maybe take a more defensive role. Not necessarily being a tank, because we don't exactly do tank specs or support or healing in that way, but the idea might be that if you feel like your group is lacking something, Spiritborn has a lot in its set to make it fit into one of the roles that maybe the group needs."

With such a range of possibilities and such a varied design, I myself had a question as to whether this would mean any more far-reaching changes to the design of the enemies that will appear in Vessel of Hatred. To which Mikkelson responded:

"The inspiration and culture within Nahantu is really drawn from what you might experience in the jungle. Very similar to Spiritborn. The enemies here are new enemies, just as the Spiritborn is built for the jungle. Cohesively they are tied to the story as well."

About this story, unfortunately, they didn't offer many more details than what has already been made public, but it's also part of the fun to discover it for yourself when Vessel of the Hatred arrives on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 8.